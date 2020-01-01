Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200). Buy Now at Best Buy
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
Many of these already-discounted models come with hefty gift cards that means the deals beat those at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. Recent 2020 TV releases are included in this sale. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at BuyDig
- No warranty information is provided.
- 4x full range speakers
- 2x bass producing passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: PA30W
It's a low today by $20, although most charge at least $405. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping charges may vary according to zip code.
- 1 HDMI input and 1 output
- 1 audio input
- 1 USB port
- wireless slim subwoofer
- 5 channel soundbar
- Model: SB36312-G
That's $400 off, and the Cub3 subwoofer alone is $299 elsewhere. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- includes five Focal Sib satellite speakers and a Cub 3 subwoofer
- system frequency response of 40Hz to 20kHz
- 8-ohm impedance
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- available in Black or White
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
Save $70 on these headphones that are custom-designed for the Oculus Rift VR headset. Buy Now at JBL
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 6.8mm dynamic driver
- customizable ear tips
- Model: OR100
That's $5 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- metallic-finish housing
- Model: JBLT210BLKAM
It's the best price available by $177. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 8" touchscreen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
