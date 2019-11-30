Open Offer in New Tab
JBL 1 Series 104 Compact Powered Desktop Speakers
$50 $71
free shipping

That's $79 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Proaudiostar via eBay.
  • Add item to the cart to see this discount.
Features
  • 4.5" low-frequency driver & 0.75" high-frequency driver
  • coaxial design
  • integrated 60W Class-D power amplifier
  • 3 sets of inputs
  • Model: JBL104SET
