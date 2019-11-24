Open Offer in New Tab
JBL 1 Series 104 Compact Powered Desktop Speakers
$50 $130
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • A 4.5" low-frequency driver and a 0.75" high-frequency driver
  • coaxial design
  • integrated 60W Class-D power amplifier
  • three sets of inputs
  • Model: JBL104SET
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 22 min ago
