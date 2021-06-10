JBJ Rimless Desktop Series Flat Panel 10 Gallon Aquarium for $133
New
Petco · 54 mins ago
JBJ Rimless Desktop Series Flat Panel 10 Gallon Aquarium
$133 $190
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Petco

Features
  • 3-stage filter
  • adjustable brightness
  • removable bio-filter & filter cartridge
  • equipped w/ Lyra 10W LED 2-color lighting fixture
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Pets Petco JBJ
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register