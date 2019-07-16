Today only, Macy's offers the J.M. Haggar Men's Slim-Fit Luxury Comfort Casual Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 29x30 to 38x32
Expires 7/16/2019
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the best deal we've seen for these pants. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $70.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
