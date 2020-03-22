Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's one of the strongest extra-percent-off discounts we've seen from J.Crew, and it applies on thousands of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at J.Crew
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks!
Update: Free shipping is now included with all orders. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on men's and women's jackets from brands like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
