That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at J.Crew Factory
That's a savings of $15 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Uniqlo
That's a savings of $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $43 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Red pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $45, and the lowest price we've ever seen.
Update: Shipping now adds $5. Buy Now at Uniqlo
That's $12 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at J.Crew
That's $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at J.Crew
