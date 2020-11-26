New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
J.A. Henckels Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife
$60 $170
free shipping

For comparison, the 6" knife is $120 at most stores Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Also at Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table
Features
  • Traditional three-rivet handle
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Ice-hardened high-carbon German stainless steel
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's J.A. Henckels
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register