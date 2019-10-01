Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $15 under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $32, assuming you'll use the points. Buy Now at Rakuten
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by at least $9, although most stores charge $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set in Cobalt for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $9. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Rakuten
