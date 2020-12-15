Macy's offers 30% off a selection of J.A. Henckels cutlery. Plus, apply code "GIVE" to save an extra 15%. Shop Now at Macy's
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- A 10% handling fee applies for non-members.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
It's the best price we could find by $28.
Update: The price has increased to $78.94. Buy Now at Amazon
- full tang
- dishwasher safe
- includes 4" paring knife, 5" serrated utility knife, 8" chef's knife, six 4.5" steak knives, shears, 9" sharpening steel, & 11 slot hardwood block
- Model: 17550-000
Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, bread knife, and chef's knife
- 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and honing steel
- full tang stainless steel blades
- hardwood storage block
- triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17571-015
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
A sharp knife is a joy to use (and safer!). Save on individual knives and cutlery sets. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife for $59.99 ($75 off).
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel blades
- includes plastic blade guard
- Model: KE351OHOBA
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Chambray Blue at this price.
Save 71% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pick it up in the store to save $11 on shipping.
- measures about 9.5" D x 2.75" H
- aluminum pan with nonstick interior
- oven safe to 300°F (pan only)
- dishwasher safe
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- FC61 stainless steel with full tang
- Model: 54201-211
