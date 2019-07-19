JCPenney offers the J. Ferrar Men's Dash Dress Shoes in Black for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less in November. They're available in sizes 7 to 13. Buy Now
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook and Loop Sneakers in several colors (Red pictured) from $10.99. Coupon code "VEL99IK8" cuts the starting price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in toddler sizes from 5 to 11
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelaces in several colors (Black pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "IHPSEW8K" drops that to $4.94. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- one size fits most
- includes a pair of 59” elastic shoelaces, 2 lock devices, and 2 cord clips
Leyang National Mall via Amazon offers its Leyang Unisex Lightweight Quick-Dry Water Shoes in several colors (Black/Green3 pictured) with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "WDBFBSYH" drops starting prices to $14.15. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's at least $7 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select women's sizes 4.5 to 14 and men's 3 to 13
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar Orthotic Shoe Insoles with Arch Support for $19.99. Coupon code "RUATCSCN" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XL
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 10.5 to 13.
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
Sign In or Register