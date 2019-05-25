JCPenney offers the J. F. Ferrar 360 Everyday Stretch Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Charcoal for $27.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for $3.95 ship to store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may be available for select zip codes). That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • available in Small (34-36) and Medium (38-40) only