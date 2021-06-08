J.Crew Factory Men's Plaid Regular Flex Oxford Shirt for $14
New
Ends Today
J.Crew Factory · 1 hr ago
J.Crew Factory Men's Plaid Regular Flex Oxford Shirt
$14 $35
free shipping w/ $99

Apply coupon code "FLASHY" to get $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and save $46 off the list price. Buy Now at J.Crew Factory

Tips
  • Available in Blue White.
  • Shipping adds $6, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
  • This item is Final Sale; it can't be returned or exchanged.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASHY"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shirts J.Crew Factory J.Crew Factory
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register