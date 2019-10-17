New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
J-B Weld Twin Tube Steel Reinforced Epoxy
$2 $7
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • bonds to any surface
  • sets in 45-minutes
  • full cure in 15-24 hours
  • Model: 8265-S
