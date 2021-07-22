J.A. Henckels Statement 12-Piece Knife Block Set for $93
Macy's · 28 mins ago
J.A. Henckels Statement 12-Piece Knife Block Set
$93 $110
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BTS" to get the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • includes bread knife; 8" chef's knife; Santoku knife; 3" parer; 9" sharpening steel; 6 steak knives; knife block
  • break-proof handles
Details
Comments
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 7/26/2021
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
