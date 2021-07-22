J.A. Henckels Statement 12-Piece Knife Block Set for $93

Apply coupon code "BTS" to get the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes bread knife; 8" chef's knife; Santoku knife; 3" parer; 9" sharpening steel; 6 steak knives; knife block
- break-proof handles
That's the best price we could find by $11, and a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- bamboo
Apply coupon code "NYSSWXGF" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware via Amazon.
- Pakkawood handle
- non-stick blade coating
- etched damascus pattern
- Model:
Apply coupon code "R2CHQXXG" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware Store via Amazon.
- ergonomic handle
- stain and rust resistant
- etched damascus pattern
You'd pay at least $93 elsewhere for any other Studio Cuisine 101-piece set. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher safe
Save on shorts, pants, hoodies, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Logo Mesh T-Shirt for $8.75 (low by $8)
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- dishwasher safe
Coupon code "HOME" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Sign In or Register