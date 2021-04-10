That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handle
- satin-polished fine-edge blades
- stainless steel
- machine washable/dishwasher-safe
Expires 4/12/2021
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 and ithe second best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, bread knife, and chef's knife
- 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and honing steel
- full tang stainless steel blades
- hardwood storage block
- triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17571-015
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
That's $2 under our February mention, $52 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a great deal on a flatware service for 8.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in
Adventureor Capri FrostCascade patterns.
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
Apply coupon code "famcute603" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Famcute via Amazon.
- made of 9Cr18CoMOV high-quality steel
- forged into 3 layers claded steel
- octagon handle
It's a savings of $42 off list, $8 under our March mention, and $9 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 6 steak knives, 8" chef knife, 8" slicer knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5.5" serrated knife, 3.5" paring knife, shears, sharpener, and block
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- stamped stainless steel handles
- Model: 5152497
Apply code "DLAJCA45" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- high carbon steel
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
Save at least $120 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
