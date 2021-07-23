J.A. Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set for $94

That's within $4 of the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $130 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles single piece precision stamped blades includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "BTS" to get the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes bread knife; 8" chef's knife; Santoku knife; 3" parer; 9" sharpening steel; 6 steak knives; knife block
- break-proof handles
That's the best price we could find by $11, and a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- bamboo
Apply coupon code "NYSSWXGF" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware via Amazon.
- Pakkawood handle
- non-stick blade coating
- etched damascus pattern
- Model:
Apply coupon code "R2CHQXXG" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware Store via Amazon.
- ergonomic handle
- stain and rust resistant
- etched damascus pattern
Apply coupon code "50DDJY8P" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanhuishop via Amazon.
- ergonomic hollow handle
- includes 8" chef knife, 8" carving knife, 8" bread knife 7" santoku knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, six-pc. 4.5" steak knives set, shears, sharpening steel, & 14-slot acacia hardwood block
- Model: KG801501
Save on shorts, pants, hoodies, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the adidas Men's PrimeBlue for the Oceans Graphic T-Shirt for $18.75 ($6 off).
Coupon code "HOME" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Heathered Port
Sign In or Register