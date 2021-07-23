J.A. Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set for $94
Macy's · 50 mins ago
J.A. Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set
$94 $345
free shipping

That's within $4 of the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $130 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • triple-rivet handles single piece precision stamped blades includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
