That's a low by $8, although most charge $130. It's also the best price we've seen for this set. Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
Published 1 hr ago
- paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, bread knife, and chef's knife
- 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and honing steel
- full tang stainless steel blades
- hardwood storage block
- triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17571-015
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
It's a savings of $42 off list, $8 under our March mention, and $9 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 6 steak knives, 8" chef knife, 8" slicer knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5.5" serrated knife, 3.5" paring knife, shears, sharpener, and block
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- stamped stainless steel handles
- Model: 5152497
Apply coupon code "S4WAYGD5" for a savings of $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Gift Trading via Amazon.
- 8" honing rod, 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, 7" santoku knife, 5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
- Japanese Damascus VG-10 steel blades with teak handles
- roll bag with handle and removable strap
Apply code "DLAJCA45" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- high carbon steel
It's the best price we could find in any color by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 5" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- white faux marble-finish handles
