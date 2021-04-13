New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
J.A. Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set
$94 $235
free shipping

That's a low by $8, although most charge $130. It's also the best price we've seen for this set. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • triple-rivet handles
  • single piece precision stamped blades
  • includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's J.A. Henckels
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register