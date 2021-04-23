Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off knives and knife sets already marked 30% off. That beats our March mention, where these items only got an extra 25% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels Definition 7-Piece Block Set for $56.69 after coupon (low by $13).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- ABS handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: UK63C
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 and ithe second best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, bread knife, and chef's knife
- 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and honing steel
- full tang stainless steel blades
- hardwood storage block
- triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17571-015
It's the best price we could find in any color by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 5" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- white faux marble-finish handles
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- 2 stainless steel straws, 1 silicone straw tip, 1 straw cleaner, 1 stainless steel spork and 1 pair of stainless steel chopsticks
Save on couches and sofas from $359, bed frames from $179, rugs from $25, bookcases from $69, mattresses from $129, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Darrium 2-Piece Leather Sofa for $1,999 ($1,159 off list).
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Choose from six styles with a savings of $60 on each. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shiping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Men's The Ultimate Commuter Non-Iron Performance Tech Check Dress Shirt for $9.96 ($60 off).
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off already discounted cookware, including Dutch ovens, fry pans, and more. That's an extra 5% better than our mention of this collection from three weeks ago. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
