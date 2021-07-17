J.A. Henckels International Eversharp Steak Knives 8-Pack for $29 in cart
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
J.A. Henckels International Eversharp Steak Knives 8-Pack
$29 in cart $60
free shipping

It's $5 under our October mention and the best price we could find today by $7. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • serrated blades
  • German steel construction
  • stainless steel handles
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's J.A. Henckels
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register