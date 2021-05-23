J.A. Henckels Dynamic 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife for $11
J.A. Henckels Dynamic 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife
$11 $13
free shipping w/ $25

It's the best price we could find by $10 when you apply coupon code "SUMMER." Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • dishwasher-safe
  • stainless steel
  • Code "SUMMER"
  • Expires in 10 hr
