New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
J.A. Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set
$94 $250
free shipping

Most stores charge at least $6 more. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • Hardwood knife block
  • Stainless steel
  • Dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's J.A. Henckels
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register