New
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Izod Women's Fitted Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$2 $40
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the IZOD Women's Fitted Fleece Pullover Hoodie in Salmon or White for $11.99. Coupon code "DN199" cuts that to $1.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $38 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes S to L
↑ less
Buy from Proozy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN199"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sweatshirts & Hoodies Proozy Izod
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
CLS9
Proozy is a cheap Chinese site where the clothes don't look at all like advertised and are several sizes too small. There is no size chart on their website so it's a crapshoot. Maybe this top is only $2, but you get what you pay for, which from this company is not much.
16 min ago