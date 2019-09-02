Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the IZOD Men's Twill Sportflex Pants in several colors (Deep Sea Navy pictured) for $17.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Dri-FIT Basketball Pants in Blue Void for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now
Market Place Valet via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Men's Twill TDU Pants in several colors for $19.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim Fit Denim Pants in Indigo (pictured) or Black Wash for $19.99. Plus, code "DNSALE" scores free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. It's available in a wide variety of sizes in both colors. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
