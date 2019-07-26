- Create an Account or Login
Proozy offers the Izod Men's Twill Flat Shorts in several colors (Beige pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN13" cuts that to $13. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (Blue pictured) from $19.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the starting price to $13.92. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaProof 3-Stripes Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DN1595" cuts it to $15.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Izod Men's Long Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $7 under any similar pair of Izod men's pants we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Izod Men's Newport Long Sleeve Button-Front Oxford Shirt in Bright White for $20.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops it to $14.69. Opt for same day in-store pickup where available or opt for ship-to-store for $3.95. (Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.) That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
