Proozy offers two pairs of IZOD Men's Trekker Casual Pants in several colors (Chino pictured) for $55.98. Coupon code "DNBOGO" cuts that to $27.99 (the normal price for one pair). With $5.95 for shipping, that's $111 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants 2-Pack in Black/Navy or White/Red from $39.99. Coupon code "ECP6LSA5" cuts the starting price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's at least $20 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Protocol Men's Tactical Short-Sleeve Shirt, Long-Sleeve Shirt, or Pants in Navy for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Flat Front Pants in three colors for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention of a shipped pair from three weeks ago, $55 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Grey or Olive for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "PZYSHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 7 to 11. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's a $46 savings and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Hat in several colors (White/Aqua pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DN14" cuts that to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in February. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
