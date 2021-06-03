Izod Men's Inwood Chukka Boots for $16
Belk · 46 mins ago
Izod Men's Inwood Chukka Boots
$16 $80
free shipping w/ $49

That's $44 less than JCPenney charges. Buy Now at Belk

  • Pad your order over $49 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $8.95.
  • Available in Gaucho.
