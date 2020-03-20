Nearly 500 courses for free

Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2020-03-20
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Courses cover a range of subjects from Java for Android to understanding stress, learning guitar, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Adobe is making temporary at-home access to Creative Cloud available until May 31, 2020 for K-12 schools and colleges who currently have only lab access for students, at no additional cost. It's also offering free 90-day access to its web conferencing tool, Adobe Connect, for both current subscribers and non-customers, until July 1, 2020. Shop Now at Adobe
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
