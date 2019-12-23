Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Ivation Multipurpose Rechargable 6-LED Flashlight / Torch 3-Pack
$50 $64
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Skymall via Rakuten.
Features
  • 3-in-1 LED nightlight, emergency flashlight, and flashing strobe
  • flashlight lasts full 9 hours on single charge
  • Model: IVAEL453P
