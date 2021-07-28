Ivacy VPN Olympics Deal: 5-Year Plan for $1 per month

sponsored
New
IvacyVPN · 35 mins ago
5-Year Plan for $1 per month
Get an extra 20% off Ivacy VPN plans with coupon code "OLYMPICS20". After discount, get a 5-year plan with 2TB of cloud storage for $64 ($1.07/mo.) or a 1-year plan for $33.60 ($2.80/mo.). Shop Now at IvacyVPN
Features
- Up to 10 device logins with unlimited bandwidth
- 3,500+ servers in 100+ locations
- 256-bit encryption & malware protection
- No logs policy & Internet kill switch
- Dedicated Kodi app
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh System
$200 $300
free shipping
That's a substantial low by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- AX1800 WiFi 6 powers up to 1.8Gbps speed
- Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- Up to 40 concurrent users
- Included 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Netgear 8-Port Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switch
$25 $45
free shipping
It's $5 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- silent operation
- energy efficient
- management software with GUI interface
- Model: GS308E
Amazon · 5 days ago
TP-Link 5-Port Switch
$8.99
free shipping
Amazon has charged up to $25 for this previously, and most stores charge around $7 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 x 10/100 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports
- Ethernet splitter
- 802.3x flow control
- Model: TL-SF1005D
Amazon · 5 days ago
TP-Link Archer AC5400 WiFi Tri-Band Gigabit Router
$200 $280
free shipping
Most stores charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU
- eight Gigabit LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port
- one 2.4 GHz (1000Mbps) and two 5 GHz bands (2167Mbps)
- built-in VPN server
- Model: Archer C5400X
Sign In or Register