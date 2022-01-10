sponsored
IvacyVPN
5-Year Plan for $0.90 per month
Get an Ivacy VPN 5-Year Plan for $54 using coupon code "CHRISTMAS10". That's over 90% off the monthly rate and just 90 cents per month. Plus, you'll get 2TB of free cloud storage. Shop Now at IvacyVPN
Features
- Up to 10 device logins with unlimited bandwidth
- 3,500+ servers in 100+ locations
- 256-bit encryption & malware protection
- No logs policy & Internet kill switch
- Dedicated Kodi app
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Details
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Netgear Networking Products at Amazon
From $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on wireless access points, switches, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Netgear 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE Switch for $39.99 (low by $22).
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
TP-Link Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
$80 $110
free shipping
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere and it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- coverage up to 4,500 square feet
- pairs with Alexa
- remote control via Deco app
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Netgear EX2700 802.11n WiFi Range Extender
$15 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That is a savings of $17 off the list price, and tied with the lowest price we have seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
Ends Today
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
Refurb Linksys WiFi Mesh Systems at Woot
From $60
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of routers and three sizes of whole-home Wi-Fi systems. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- A 90-day Linksys warranty applies to each item.
- Pictured is the refurb Linksys AC2200 Mesh WiFi Tri-Band Router for $79.99 ($40 less than new).