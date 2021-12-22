sponsored
IvacyVPN · 28 mins ago
5-Year Plan for $0.90 per month
Get an Ivacy VPN 5-Year Plan for $54 using coupon code "CYBERWEEK10". That's over 90% off the monthly rate and just 90 cents per month. Plus, you'll get 2TB of free cloud storage. Shop Now at IvacyVPN
Features
- Up to 10 device logins with unlimited bandwidth
- 3,500+ servers in 100+ locations
- 256-bit encryption & malware protection
- No logs policy & Internet kill switch
- Dedicated Kodi app
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Netgear EX2700 802.11n WiFi Range Extender
$15 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That is a savings of $17 off the list price, and tied with the lowest price we have seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Refurb Linksys WiFi Mesh Systems at Woot
From $60
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of routers and three sizes of whole-home Wi-Fi systems. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- A 90-day Linksys warranty applies to each item.
- Pictured is the refurb Linksys AC2200 Mesh WiFi Tri-Band Router for $79.99 ($40 less than new).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rybozen USB 3.0 4-Port KVM Switch
$18 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DOQRK569" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Rybozen Group Limited via Amazon.
Features
- compatible w/ USB 2.0 and 3.0
- includes 2 USB cables
- Model: MP3
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$35 $100
free shipping
It's $45 cheaper than a new model. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077