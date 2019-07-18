Today only, Macy's offers the Italian Gold Glitter Bangle Bracelet in 14K Gold for $1,119. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts the price to $279.75. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 5.625" diameter
- hand cut glitter paper
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in letters A to Z
Macy's offers the Italian Gold Multi-Strand Chain Bracelet in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver for $599. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $149.75. With free shipping, that's $600 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 14k gold-plated sterling silver
- sterling silver spring ring clasp
- 7.5" approximate length
Hytus via Amazon offers the B. Catcher 8mm Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver for $19.99. Coupon code "S7EL3KKC" cuts that to $9. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from February, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hypoallergenic sterling silver
- cubic zirconia stones
- comes with a gift box
Hamoery Jewelry via Amazon offers the Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet in several colors (11-Lava Chakra-21001 pictured) with prices starting at $7.99. Coupon code "EHBQLY86" drops that starting prices to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 6.7"
- stretches to fit
- 8mm natural stone
Today only, Macy's takes 60% to 70% off a selection of jewelry via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z 8-Compartment Sunglasses Organizer for $19.99. Coupon code "SXO5YD7L" cuts that to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The 12-compartment organizer also cuts to $21.69 with free shipping via the above code.
- moisture-proof PU leather exterior
- transparent acrylic top
Today only, Macy's offers its Macy's 1/4-tcw Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver for $250. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $75. With free shipping, that's $175 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- I-J diamond color rating
- I3 diamond clarity rating
Today only, Macy's offers its Macy's 18" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace in Sterling Silver in White or Multi for $200. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 18" chain
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Company 19 via Amazon offers the Core Carver Doorway Chin Up Bar for $29.95. Coupon code "PULLUP40" drops it to $17.97. With free shipping, that's around $2 less than the best price we could find for a comparable package elsewhere. Buy Now
- The regular width fits doors from 25" to 51", while the longer bar fits doors from 32" to 51"
- 2 15-lb. resistance tubes
- 2 sets of door mounts (so you can move the bar between them)
- supports up to 265 lbs.
