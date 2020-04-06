Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Irwin Tools Vise-Grip Original Locking Pliers Tool Set w/ Tray
$80 $111
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Set includes: 10R, 10WR, 7R, 7WR, 7LW, 5WR, 6LN, 9LN, 6R, & 11R.
  • constructed of high-grade heat-treated alloy steel
  • Model: 1078TRAY
