Ace Hardware · 35 mins ago
$7 for members $15
pickup
Ace Rewards members get this discount in-cart; you'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to sign up.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
LLPT Silicone Door Seal Strip
From $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
Features
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Ends Today
Lowe's · 4 hrs ago
Kobalt Durable Waterproof 350-Lumen LED Flashlight
$4.98 $10
pickup
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Ace Hardware · 4 days ago
Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack
$20 $55
pickup
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Amazon · 6 days ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
Features
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Ace Hardware · 2 days ago
Frost King Plastic Faucet Cover
$5.99
pickup
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Features
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Ace Hardware · 3 days ago
Ace High-Speed 253-Piece Steel Drill and Driver Bit Set
$20 $35
pickup
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- equipped w/ wood and masonry drill bits
- assortment of Slotted, Phillips, Pozi, Torx, SAE hex, Metric hex, and square bits
- Model: 903-270
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece Impact Ready Screwdriving Set
$6.99 $15
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping fees (vary by ZIP) or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (if you're an Ace Rewards member; it's free to sign up).
Features
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
Sign In or Register