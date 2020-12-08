New
Blair · 1 hr ago
Irvine Park Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt
from $10
free shipping w/ $29

Coupon code "B3QLW" cuts the starting price to $20 off list. Shop Now at Blair

  • Available at this price in several colors (Light Blue pictured), and in regular sizes from 15.5 to 17.5.
  • Regular sizes 18 and 18.5, and tall sizes from 16 to 19.5 drop to $13.99 with the same coupon.
  • Shipping adds $6.99 or is free with $29.
  • Code "B3QLW"
  • Expires 12/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
