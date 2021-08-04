Ironton Adjustable Height Plastic Folding Table for $40
New
Northern Tool · 25 mins ago
Ironton Adjustable Height Plastic Folding Table
$40 $60
pickup

It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $17.44 shipping charge.
Features
  • carrying handle & lock
  • 400-lbs. weight capacity
  • powder-coated steel frame
  • legs have adjustable height
  • measures 48" L x 24" W x 21" H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tables Northern Tool Ironton
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register