Northern Tool · 52 mins ago
Ironton 4-Drawer Tool Cart
$140 $200
curbside pickup

Taking on some DIY projects around the house during this time of social distancing? You're going to need somewhere to store all those tools, and this is the lowest price we could find for a similar tool cart by $49. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose ship-to-store for free curbside pickup to avoid the $56.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 500-lb. capacity
  • fully opening lid
  • 4 locking drawers
  • rust-resistant powder coat finish
  • 4 swivel caster wheels (2 with brakes)
  • measures 33.5" x 17.5" x 38.25"
