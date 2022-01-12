It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by northerntool via eBay
- cuts flush up to a wall or baseboard
- 6.8 Amp, 110V motor
- fixed 3/4" cutting depth
- carbide-tipped blade
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
It's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Price is for tool only (rechargeable battery not included).
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
It's $74 off list, $25 under our October mention, and $64 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- You can choose from 3 other options: certified refurb for $90, open-box for $100, or new for $110.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- No warranty information is available for the seller-refurbished option, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's a tie with our mention from last week as the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $20, although most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- built-in LED light
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- Model: 2625-20
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That is a savings of $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Casedazzle via eBay.
- Available in 25DBI "self-adhesive" type at this price.
- The 36DBI "magnetic type is available for $14 ($5 off) and has a 300-mile range and built-in booster.
- Need more? Get these for as low as $8 each when you buy 4 or more.
- up to 100-mile range
- 10-foot coaxial cable
- Smart IC Chip and CleanPeak Filter technology
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- holds 4.5" and 5" angle grinders
- clamps at any angle from 0° to 45°
