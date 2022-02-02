Banggood · 43 mins ago
$23 $40
$3 shipping
Take $17 off with coupon code "BGDNFPP". Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
Features
- measures 23.6" x 8.26" x 22.44"
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Goldpar Water Line Blowout Adapter Kit
$6.35 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
Features
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Lowe's · 4 days ago
Patio Furniture Savings at Lowe's
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Banggood · 2 wks ago
6-Foot Portable Mini Greenhouse
$25 $35
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNCOVER" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- clear PVC cover
- iron frame
- roll-up zippered door
- measures 71" x 36" x 36"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
EEW 33-Foot LED Snowflake String Lights 2-Pack
$12 w/ Prime $24
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WRJVB7HE" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Cool White at this price.
- Sold by Linhai Caiyuan via Amazon.
- This deal is valid for Prime members only.
Features
- 8 lighting modes
- IP44 waterproof
Banggood · 1 hr ago
BlitzWolf 43" Office Desk
$20 $100
$3 shipping
It's $80 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- steel frame
- headphone/bag hook
- measures 43.3" x 21.6" x 29.3"
- Model: BW-CD2
Banggood · 4 days ago
BaoJie 25W Mobile Radio
$47 $76
shipping from $3
Save $29 with coupon code "BGDNBJ218", making this a low by $18. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Code works for USA warehouse only.
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- DC 12V/13.8V power supply (car cigarette plug)
- dual display, dual standby, and dual track
- adjustable frequency (UHF: 400-470MHz & VHF: 136-174MHz)
- FM radio function
- PC software programmable
- includes mic and mounting bracket
- Model: BJ-218
Banggood · 4 days ago
Douxlife Gaming Chair
$56 $120
free shipping
To save $64, apply coupon code "BGDNCL011". Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Code works for USA warehouse only.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- 350-lb. capacity
- flexible rocking deisgn
- 360° swivel
- made of PU material and breathable mesh
- adjustable height
- Model: GC-CL01
Banggood · 2 wks ago
Men's High Top Boots
$20 $37
shipping from $2.99
Apply coupon code "BG618859" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- In several colors (Black pictured).
