Best Buy via eBay offers the Ion Audio Plunge Max Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Harman Audio offers the JBL SP8II 8" 2-Way In-Wall Loudspeaker Pair in White for $79.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $290 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones in Black or Grey for $54.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
