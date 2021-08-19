Invisible Laptop Stand for $17

exclusive
New
MOFT · 46 mins ago
$17 $25
$5 shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Coupon code "STAND25" drops it to $3 less than other storefronts. Buy Now at MOFT
Tips
- Available in Space Grey or Pink at this price.
- Other colors drop to $18.75 after coupon.
Features
- for laptops up to 15.6"
- dual-angle adjustment
- 50-time reusable adhesive backing
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Licheers Foldable Laptop Stand
$3.60 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "245F7XGT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by LEader Seller via Amazon.
Features
- 12° angle
- non-slip silicone pads
- 44-lbs. max weight capacity
- Model: LC-361
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
Features
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Luggage Special Savings at Home Depot
up to 60% off
free shipping
Ready to (safely) brave the airport, train station, bus depot, or car full of barely-tolerated relatives? (Safety is always worth splitting the infinitive.) Since your old luggage has probably been moldering in a closet or attic, how about finding something new? In amongst nearly 300 discounted items, you'll find discounts of up to 60% off luggage sets, backpacks, briefcases, laptop bags, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Hikolayae Family Weekender 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in indigo Blue for $139.98 ($140 off list).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Adjustable Laptop Stand w/ 2 Fans
$16 $36
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Haven Furniture Co. Ltd. via Amazon
Features
- detachable mouse pad
- 2 CPU cooling fans
- Model: HNLA6
