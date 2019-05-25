A DealNews exclusive!
Ashford offers the Invicta Men's Star Wars Chewbacca Watch for $119.99. Coupon code "DNSWC99" drops it to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $1,495 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Stainless steel case and bracelet
  • Mechanical, self-winding movement
  • Flame-fusion crystal
  • Water resistance to 330 feet