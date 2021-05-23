Invicta Jolly Patch Backpack for $23
New
Nordstrom Rack · 50 mins ago
Invicta Jolly Patch Backpack
$23 $145
free shipping w/ $89

It's $122 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in 700 Sand.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 qualify for free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
Features
  • measures 15" x 12" x 9"
  • dual adjustable shoulder straps
  • foldover flap with buckle snap button closure and drawstring closure
  • exterior flap zip pocket and front zip pocket
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks Nordstrom Rack Invicta
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register