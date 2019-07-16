New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Invertio Inversion Table Back Stretching Machine
$96 w/ $14 in Rakuten points $120
free shipping
Mix Wholesale via Rakuten offers the Invertio Inversion Table Back Stretching Machine for $119.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $95.99. Plus, you'll bag $14.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
  • You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
  • Steel construction
  • Holds up to 300 lbs.
  • padded foam roller ankle supports
  • Countoured foam pad backrest
  • Model: 13344
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
