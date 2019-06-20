New
B&H Photo Video offers the Intova DUB 1080p Waterproof Action Camera in Forest for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $18.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
- 1.5" 480x240 LCD
- 1080p video recording at 30fps & 8MP photo resolution
- 108° wide-angle lens
- microSD card slot & mini HDMI
- waterproof housing (up to 200 feet)
Spygem 4K 16MP Action Camera
$30 $60
Shenzhenshiyuetengdianzishangwuyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the Spygem X6 4K 16MP Action Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "R7L3SDPR" drops that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4K / 30 FPS, 1080p / 60 FPS, or 720p / 120 FPS recording
- 2” LCD display
- 170° wide-angle view
- waterproof up to 99 feet
- built-in WiFi
- 2.4G remote controller
- Model: X6
Spygem 4K 16MP Touchscreen Action Camera
$35 $70
Shenzhen via Amazon offers the Spygem 4K 16MP Touchscreen Action Camera for $69.99. Coupon code "R7L3SDPR" cuts that to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $35 off and best price we could find. Buy Now
- 4K / 30FPS, 1080P / 60FPS, 720P / 120FPS recording
- 170° wide-angle view
- 2" LCD touch screen
- waterproof up to 99 feet
- micro SD card slot
DBPower DBpower D5 4K Sports Action Camera
$35 $50
Tabstore via Amazon offers the DBpower D5 4K Sports Action Camera for $49.99. Coupon code "HT32MA8I" cuts the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our April mention, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- waterproof case
- 14MP resolution
- touchscreen
- remote control
- built-in WiFi
- Model: EX7000
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Lorex 6-Channel 1080p Wireless DVR Security System
$150 $450
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 1080p Wireless 2-Camera System with 6-Channel DVR for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $90 under our March mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen for a new in-box unit. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
- 1080p recording resolution
- 32GB microSD card included (128GB max capacity)
- Night Vision up to 26ft
- 88° Field of View
- Connects to your cell via the Lorex Secure App
- Model: LHB80632GC2W
