B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
Intova DUB 1080p Waterproof Action Camera
$20 $100
$4 shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Intova DUB 1080p Waterproof Action Camera in Forest for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $18.) Deal ends June 20.

Update: Shipping is now $3.99. Buy Now
  • 1.5" 480x240 LCD
  • 1080p video recording at 30fps & 8MP photo resolution
  • 108° wide-angle lens
  • microSD card slot & mini HDMI
  • waterproof housing (up to 200 feet)
robdca
NOT free shipping unless you spend at least $49
17 hr 16 min ago