Walmart offers the Intex Maintenance Kit for Above-Ground Pools for $28.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
  • 110" telescoping pole
  • pool vacuum with 2 interchangeable heads
  • mesh skimmer net
  • wall brush
  • extra long hose
  • Model: 28003E