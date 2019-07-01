New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$19 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Kids' 8-Foot x 18" Snapset Instant Swimming Pool in Deep Sea Blue for $18.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- 539-gallon capacity
- includes repair patch
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart · 6 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 2 days ago
Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure
$63 $73
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure in Brown for $62.98 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
Features
- can be arranged in a variety of ways to hide items like AC units and garbage cans from public view
- Model: FSW4423
Wayfair · 8 hrs ago
Mats Inc. Bergo 15" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack
$55 $90
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Mats Inc. Bergo 14.8" x 14.8" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack in Shadow Gray for $54.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water- and weather-resistant
- installs without fasteners or adhesives
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack
$10 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack in Grey for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- includes cup holders and carry bag
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool
$30 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool in Blue for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Features
- drain plug
- repair patch
- two air chambers
- 169-gallon capacity
- measures 88" x 85" x 30"
Amazon · 3 days ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$33 $75
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more. Buy Now
Features
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
