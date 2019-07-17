VM Innovations via eBay offers the Intex Excursion 5-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set for $114.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 2 inflatable seats with backrests
- 4 fishing rod holders
- fittings for a motor mount
- two 54" aluminum oars
- air pump
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex River Run I Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float for $13.49 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
- 53" diameter
- designed for 1 person
- 2 grab handles
- 2 cupholders
- Model: 58825EU
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon offers the Intex Dura-Beam Standard Deluxe Single-High Airbed in several sizes (Twin pictured) from $11.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's up to $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- Duffel bag included
- flocked top
- inflation/deflation turn knob
Walmart offers the Intex Dura Beam Plus Series Elevated Queen Mattress Airbed with Built-In Pump for $36 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $11 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
- 4-minute inflation via 120V pump
- 600-lb. weight limit
- Model: 64413EP
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Inflatable Water Hammock in several colors (Blue pictured) for $45.99. coupon code "LCY12153" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $28 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 70" x 25"
- 440-lb. weight capacity
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Covershield via eBay offers the OxGord Multi-Level Ramp Chock Block Pair for $22.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- support up to 11,000 lbs.
- Model: ACLR-02
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- measures 95" x 75" x 43"
- 178-lb. capacity
- palm tree sprayer, waterfall, six balls
- Model: 57444EP
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $33.89. Buy Now
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Walmart offers the Intex Inflat-A-Bull Inflatable Pool Toy for $28.72. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw this for $7 less last September. Buy Now
- measures 94" x 77" x 32"
- five heavy duty handles
- Model: 56280EP
Walmart offers the Intex Whale Spray Kiddie Swimming Pool for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 pickup fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- Academy Sports has it for the same.
- Holds 53 gallons
- 79" x 77" x 36" when inflated
- Model: TV352854
Sign In or Register