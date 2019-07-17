New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Intex Excursion 5-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set
$115 $178
free shipping

VM Innovations via eBay offers the Intex Excursion 5-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set for $114.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 inflatable seats with backrests
  • 4 fishing rod holders
  • fittings for a motor mount
  • two 54" aluminum oars
  • air pump
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay Intex Corp
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register